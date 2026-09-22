WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the dinner for more than 100 hunters, anglers and outdoor industry leaders. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald TrumpPhoto by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Leadership

Non-partisan policy advice vs partisan political activism: Ivo Vegter

FMF’s US campaign over Afrikaner rights raises questions about identity politics and its non-partisan legacy.
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Ivo Vegter
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