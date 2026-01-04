Leadership
Nuclear fallout: DA demands heads roll after DIRCO official’s ‘reckless’ social media post
DA demands disciplinary action after DIRCO diplomat appears to endorse nuclear weapons, straining GNU unity and risking relations with US.
Key Topics:
DA demands action over DIRCO official’s nuclear weapons social media remark
Diplomatic row strains GNU unity and South Africa’s foreign policy stance
Comments risk US relations and clash with nuclear non-proliferation commitments
