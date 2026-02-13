Leadership
Paul O’Sullivan: ‘It’s about the slush fund’ — John Matisonn
South African police corruption battle revealed as a fight over control and power.
Key topics:
O’Sullivan claims SAPS corruption centres on R600m intelligence slush fund.
He accuses Mkhwanazi of corruption and destabilising justice system.
Testimony marred by repeated questions, partisan attacks, and inefficiency.
By John Matisonn