David Masondo, South Africa's deputy finance minister
David Masondo, South Africa's deputy finance ministerPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Leadership

The R3.7tn PIC needs independent leadership, not another political appointee: Justice Malala

PIC faces a governance crisis as political influence threatens the future of South Africa’s $220 billion investment fund.
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Justice Malala
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