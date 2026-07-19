Populism isn't fading — it's multiplying into new forms: Adrian Wooldridge
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Populism isn't fading — it's multiplying into new forms: Adrian Wooldridge

Adrian Wooldridge argues populism is evolving, globally entrenched, spawning new strains despite repeated predictions of decline and failures.
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