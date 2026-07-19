Populism isn't fading — it's multiplying into new forms: Adrian Wooldridge

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Adrian Wooldridge argues that despite recurring predictions of its demise, populism is entrenched worldwide and evolving rather than declining. While leaders like Orban and Farage have stumbled, the AfD, France's National Rally, and Portugal's Chega are surging, and populists already govern across Europe and Latin America. Wooldridge identifies four emerging strains: classic (Trump-style), "clean-skin" (Bardella, Weidel — polished, modern messaging with hardline substance), hybrid (Meloni, Milei blending populism with mainstream or libertarian politics), and a fast-growing left-wing populism led by Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez. He warns populism persists despite poor governance outcomes..By Adrian Wooldridge.A new ritual has evolved in political analysis. A populist leader hits a rough patch. Liberal pundits conclude that populism has peaked. Then another populist leader records a triumph and the pundits move on. “The end of populism” may be the most frequently discredited tag line of our time.From Viktor Orban’s defeat in the Hungarian election to Donald Trump’s humiliation in the Gulf, there are certainly plenty of rough patches at the moment. The leader of the British Reform Party, Nigel Farage, has made a fool of himself by calling a by-election to distract attention from a corruption scandal only to find that the one person willing to stand against him is a joke candidate who wears a bin on his head, the self-ennobled Count Binface.Yet success stories also beckon. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is likely to win a plurality of votes in September in the east German state of Saxony-Anhalt, and could even win an absolute majority, giving it the power to repatriate immigrants. Reform remains the most popular party in Britain, at 25.4% in the polls, despite Farage accepting £5 million from a Thailand-based crypto king, Christopher Harborne.The less palatable truth is that populism is now a fixture in global politics. Populists are in power, either in control or playing a supporting role in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden; they are on the march in Latin America. Even more importantly they have forced established politicians to discuss subjects once deemed out of bounds, such as immigration, national identity, and social disintegration.Populists have also put down deep roots. The most cringeworthy example of this is in Red America, where former never-Trumpers such as JD Vance and Marco Rubio have been turned into lapdogs and Republican legislators have sponsored legislation to put Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore and rename the Washington metro the “Trump train.” In France, the National Rally (NR) is the largest party of the National Assembly and runs swathes of the south and industrial north. The NR won the same proportion of the vote in the first round of the 2024 general election, over 33%, as Keir Starmer did in his landslide victory of that year..Populists have also created media empires that should insure them against the vicissitudes of individual leaders. Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News has been putting a populist spin on the news since 1996. In Britain, GB News one ups Fox News by having a party leader, Farage, as a prime-time presenter. In France, Vincent Bolloré is building an empire that includes newspapers, magazines, and book publishing as well as television and radio. But increasingly the right’s advantage doesn’t lie in Fox and friends but in the technology that allows circus barkers to build global audiences by talking about conspiracies, plots and extra-terrestrial visitations.Even as it puts down deeper roots, populism is evolving, splitting into new subspecies, or forming alliances with other lifeforms. The essence of populism remains the same: siding with the people against the powerful; thinking with the gut rather than the head; ignoring cost benefit analysis; and exulting in the sense of community that comes from shared outrage. The most perfect name for a populist party is Portugal’s Chega, meaning Enough, a party that was only founded in 2019 but in 2025 won 60 seats in the country’s 230-seat national assembly, making it the country’s main opposition party. Yet the battle cry “enough” is taking a growing variety of forms.Classic populism. The leaders of classic populism are usually white men of a certain age who hanker after a lost world when the population was mainly Caucasian, and the only alphabet soup came in a can. They live in a world of Fox News where stories about social carnage are interrupted by advertisements for hemorrhoid ointment and gold coins.Clean-skin populism. The French magazine Le Nouvel Obs warned its progressive readers that Jordan Bardella was particularly dangerous because he appeared to be “a new man, clean and smooth.” He grew up in the suburbs, the child of Italian immigrants; has two million followers on TikTok and 800,000 on Instagram; and once told an interviewer that “my vision rests on three Rs — a reasonable and reassuring rupture.” His style is aspirational and upbeat — no shaking his fist at clouds but instead talking about how we are all going to prosper together.Bardella is one of several populist leaders who combine hardline views on immigration and nationhood with a more contemporary style. Alice Weidel, the AfD’s co-chair, is in a civil partnership with a Swiss woman of Sri Lankan descent and previously had a successful career as a Goldman Sachs banker. (She also lives in Switzerland, which is odd for an advocate of German nationalism.) Laila Cunningham, Reform’s candidate in the 2028 London mayoral election, is the daughter of Egyptian immigrants, a Muslim, and a fluent French speaker who is raising seven children.Hybrid populism. Populism is cross-pollinating with other political traditions to produce new hybrid forms. Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is a product of classic populism: her party, the Brothers of Italy, has fascist roots, she got her start in politics from Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s Trump, and she is a fierce supporter of family values, but she is nevertheless trying to turn her party into a mainstream conservative party. At the same time, Kemi Badenoch, the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party, is trying to save her party from being hollowed out by Reform by moving right on questions of identity, opposing membership in the European Convention on Human Rights.The most interesting example of hybridization is Javier Milei’s libertarian-populist mix in Argentina. Milei made the transition from think tanks to politics by cultivating weird hair, appearing on television, and attacking politicians as “thieves” and “rats.” But as president of Argentina, he has been surprisingly successful in implementing a libertarian wish-list, slashing government spending, eliminating ministries, lifting capital controls, and eliminating protectionist measures, that is doing something to address Argentina’s deep-rooted economic problems. It may take a right-wing populist to undo the damage done by left-wing populists.Left-wing populism. Perhaps the most fast-growing form of populism at the moment is on the left. The left was always pre-primed to ride the populist wave because its philosophy divided the world between the evil rich and the virtuous poor. It was temporarily wrong-footed by the right’s success in recasting this eternal struggle in cultural terms. But it is now learning how to mix economic issues, bundled together as affordability, with cultural issues that unite ethnic minorities with young graduates, embodied in support for Palestine..In his new book, Kakistocracy: Why Populism Ends in Disaster, Richard Hanania argues that left-wing populism is going through the same evolution as right-wing populism. The current right-wing populist wave began in 2009 in the inchoate Tea-Party movement and was consumed by internecine squabbles until it found its leader in Donald Trump. Likewise, left-wing populism began in 2011 in the equally inchoate Occupy Wall Street and was consumed by internal squabbles. But now, after a false start with Bernie Sanders, the movement has found several plausible messiahs, principally New York City mayor Zohran Mamdaniand Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a new taste for hierarchy, organization, and power.The subtitle of the book is compelling: There is overwhelming evidence that populism, on average, leads to poor government, institutional decay, and corruption, or, as the Greek word Kakistocracy says, the rule of the worst. I still hope that these weaknesses will prove too much and poor government will kill populism’s appeal. But so far there is no sign of it: For all its destructiveness, populism is demonstrating an extraordinary ability not just to survive, but to thrive..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. 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