Leadership
Prince Andrew’s Epstein scandal exposes Britain's royal excesses: Max Hastings
Royal scandals and excesses put the monarchy under growing scrutiny
Key topics:
King Charles strips Andrew of royal title amid Epstein scandal.
Royal family indulgence fuels public anger and financial scrutiny.
Monarchy faces pressure to reform property, spending, and secrecy.
By Max Hastings