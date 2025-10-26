The profound delusions that underlie BBBEE: Dave Steward

In 2014, then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted that “race will remain an issue until all echelons of our society are demographically representative.”

To achieve demographic representivity “in all echelons of our society” the white share of the top 4,9% elite income group would have to be reduced from 1,8 million to 219 000. Their share of the 22,4% middle class would diminish from 2.59 million to 1 million. This means that more than three million whites would have to join the chronic poor; transient poor and vulnerable middle classes.

Demographic representivity would also require more than a million Indians to be downgraded to poorer classes.

Whites and Indians would, of course, not accept relegation into poverty – so, in the ANC’s great scheme of things, what would become of them?

The impact of BBBEE has been the polar opposite of the goals proclaimed by the GCIS. It is difficult for rational observers to understand why the ANC so doggedly pursues policies that are so manifestly at odds with its professed goals of economic growth, job creation and national reconciliation. Why does it not revert to the successful pragmatic policies of President Mbeki and Trevor Manuel?

The answer may be that the ANC, like many governments, throughout the world and throughout history, is driven by ideology and not by a rational assessment of national realities. President Ramaphosa is a true believer in the NDR and his alliance partners the SACP and COSATU are steadfastly committed to the establishment of a communist state.

Ideologies provide their adherents with an irrefutable explanation of the nature of the world and a plausible justification for their own deeply held political beliefs and policies. However, they are strongest when they accord most closely with the private interests of those involved. The ANC’s dedication to its NDR ideology aligns with the potential for BBBEE and EWC to promote the private interests of its leaders and supporters.