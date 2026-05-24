Ramaphosa and impeachment: What now? - Koos Malan
Leadership

Ramaphosa and impeachment: What now? - Koos Malan

Analysis of Constitutional Court ruling on Ramaphosa impeachment, exploring political fallout, ANC tensions, and legal uncertainty ahead. developments
Published on

Key topics:

  • ConCourt rules Parliament mishandled 2022 impeachment process

  • Ramaphosa seeks judicial review, delaying possible proceedings

  • Debate over ANC strategy and “Stalingrad” legal tactics intensifies

By Koos Malan*

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