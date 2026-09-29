President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Donald Trump
President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Donald TrumpPhotographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg
Leadership

WSM: Ramaphosa bet on Trump's short attention span. He lost.

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William Saunderson-Meyer
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