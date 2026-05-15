Leadership
Ramaphosa braces for legal showdown over impeachment push
South Africa’s president moves to challenge a revived probe as political pressure mounts ahead of local elections.
Key topics:
Ramaphosa plans legal bid to block impeachment hearing
Top court revives probe into Phala Phala scandal
ANC backs Ramaphosa ahead of local elections
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By S'thembile Cele