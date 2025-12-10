Leadership
Ramaphosa presses ANC on policy delivery as internal power struggles intensify
South Africa’s president urges ANC to improve policy implementation to regain voter trust ahead of key local elections next year.
Key topics:
Ramaphosa pushes ANC to improve policy delivery before 2026 local elections
ANC reviews performance amid internal battles over Ramaphosa’s leadership
Succession stakes rise as party figures position themselves for 2027 contest
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By S'thembile Cele and Ntando Thukwana