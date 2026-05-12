Ramaphosa stands firm as impeachment probe looms over Phala Phala scandal
Cyril Ramaphosa, South African President.
Leadership

Ramaphosa stands firm as impeachment probe looms over Phala Phala scandal

Constitutional Court ruling reignites scrutiny as Parliament moves to establish an impeachment committee amid rising political pressure ahead of elections.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Ramaphosa rejects resignation amid Phala Phala scandal ruling

  • Constitutional Court ruling revives impeachment inquiry process

  • ANC political pressure grows ahead of key local elections

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By S'thembile Cele and Ntando Thukwana

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