Leadership
Ramaphosa stands firm as impeachment probe looms over Phala Phala scandal
Constitutional Court ruling reignites scrutiny as Parliament moves to establish an impeachment committee amid rising political pressure ahead of elections.
Key topics:
Ramaphosa rejects resignation amid Phala Phala scandal ruling
Constitutional Court ruling revives impeachment inquiry process
ANC political pressure grows ahead of key local elections
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By S'thembile Cele and Ntando Thukwana