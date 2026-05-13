Leadership
TCS Editorial Board: Why Ramaphosa’s political capital has run out
Regardless of the maths and the delay tactics, President Cyril Ramaphosa is a dead man walking and his value to the African National Congress (ANC) has evaporated.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Ramaphosa’s reform “idea” collapses amid corruption allegations
Investor confidence weakens as reform agenda loses credibility
Majority South Africans support removal; ANC support eroding
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By The Common Sense Editorial Board