TCS Editorial Board: Why Ramaphosa’s political capital has run out
Leadership

TCS Editorial Board: Why Ramaphosa’s political capital has run out

Regardless of the maths and the delay tactics, President Cyril Ramaphosa is a dead man walking and his value to the African National Congress (ANC) has evaporated.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • Ramaphosa’s reform “idea” collapses amid corruption allegations

  • Investor confidence weakens as reform agenda loses credibility

  • Majority South Africans support removal; ANC support eroding

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By The Common Sense Editorial Board

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