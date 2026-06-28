Rian Malan writes to Helen Zille: Behind the MoM marches lurks something far more dangerous
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Rian Malan writes to Helen Zille: Behind the MoM marches lurks something far more dangerous

Behind the MoM marches lies a deeper warning about rising political tensions and hidden forces shaping South Africa’s public discourse.
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