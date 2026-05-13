Leadership
Rob Hersov: My theory on what's holding SA back. Warning: it's cultural
Culture, family structure and failed governance collide in a fierce debate over what is really driving South Africa’s deepening inequality and social decline.
Key topics:
Culture vs history debate reignites SA inequality discussion
Family breakdown and poor schooling deepen poverty crisis
ANC policies and dependency culture blamed for decline
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