Leadership
Roedean scandal exposes the depth of SA's subversive hatred: Craig Snoyman
A tennis match cancelled, a school board silent, and bigotry left unchecked
Key topics:
Roedean cancelled a match due to parents pressuring against Jewish opponents.
School board and PR firm hid antisemitism behind false administrative excuses.
South African institutions showed selective tolerance, normalising Jewish exclusion.
By Craig Snoyman*