Leadership
Rudyard Kipling’s wisdom — lessons we keep ignoring: Adrian Wooldridge
Why timeless moral lessons matter more than fleeting ideas and modern cleverness.
Key topics:
Kipling contrasts fleeting “marketplace gods” with timeless moral wisdom.
Ignoring lessons like pride, roots, and virtue risks societal collapse.
Modern extremes—tech, elites, politics—echo warnings from 1919.
By Adrian Wooldridge