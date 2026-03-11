Leadership
Rupert, Cameron want Newton-King gone from Stellies - but she wants to stay
Cameron and Rupert urge Stellenbosch University to appoint new, transparent leadership, rejecting Newton-King due to governance failures.
Key topics:
Cameron and Rupert call for new Stellenbosch University leadership.
Newton-King criticised for serious governance lapses, trust breaches.
Kriegler Report exposes failures, urges transparent, accountable council.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Edwin Cameron and Johann Rupert