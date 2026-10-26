MAHIKENG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 1: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo outside the Lehurutshe Magistrate court where former Mahikeng Councillor Gaasite Legalatladi appeared on October 1, 2015 in Mahikeng, South Africa. Gaasite Legalatladi is accused of trying to kill Mahumapelo with muthi she got from a sangoma. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse)
Supra Mahumapelo Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse
Leadership

SA’s democracy cannot survive a state that strips its critics of citizenship: Terence Corrigan

Citizenship is a constitutional right, not a privilege the state can revoke for political dissent.
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Terence Corrigan
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