African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela campaigns for the presidency of South Africa. The upcoming election will be the first post-apartheid election in the nation's history. (Photo by Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Photo by Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Leadership

A look at SA's political history through election posters: Viv Vermaak

The evolution of political slogans over three decades reveals fascinating insights into South Africa’s political aspirations and the ANC and DA’s records of delivery.
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Viv Vermaak
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