SA’s urgent need for an independent anti-corruption body

There is a crying need in South Africa to come up with a plan that will improve the capacity of the state to deal with the corrupt among us and effectively end their culture of impunity.

So intense is this need that the President himself decided to appoint a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) to advise him and cabinet on the way forward after the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in essence found the ANC guilty of corruption – in spades.

As part of its final report NACAC engaged the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) to conduct an analysis of the response of government to the hundreds of recommendations made by the Zondo Commission in its final report.

Rather grandly, PARI has called its work an “ Independent Assessment for NACAC of the 60 Presidential Commitments to implement the State Capture Commission Recommendations ”. It has recently published the assessment separately from the NACAC report in which it features as an appendix.

Dealing effectively with corruption has been a vexed topic in SA ever since the demise of the Scorpions and their replacement with a new police unit called the Hawks. The latter, to put it mildly, have not enjoyed success as an anti-corruption body, corruption being one of the “Priority Crimes” the Hawks are expected to deal with among others.

The constitutionality of dissolving the Scorpions and creating the Hawks was challenged in what has become known as “the Glenister litigation” – three cases that found their way, on appeal, to the Constitutional Court between 2008 and 2014. In the second appeal, known as “Glenister Two” the majority of the court grappled with the meaning of the Constitution and our international obligations in coming to the conclusion it reached.

The constitutionality of disbanding the Scorpions was endorsed by the court on the evidence then available. Today it is clear that closing down the Scorpions was not a rational exercise of governmental power. Had the evidence made available to various commissions of inquiry, including the Zondo Commission been available to the court it could reasonably have come to the conclusion that no legitimate purpose of government was served by termination of the services rendered by the Scorpions.