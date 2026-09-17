PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 17: Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on August 17, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. ( Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Leadership

Scrap the Public Protector? A retired brigadier makes the case for a permanent Madlanga

Could South Africa replace the Public Protector with a permanent institution targeting systemic corruption and criminal infiltration?
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Fanie Bouwer
BizNews
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