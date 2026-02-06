Leadership
SLR: Peter Mandelson – Britain’s darkest prince
How scandals, strategy, and influence shaped the modern UK political stage
Key topics:
Peter Mandelson: UK’s “Prince of Darkness” and Labour power broker.
His scandals, sexuality, and strategy shaped modern UK politics.
Legacy: media influence, political grooming, and voter demographic shifts.
