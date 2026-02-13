Leadership
SONA: CR's R1trn investing promise; mining’s "sunrise"; water crisis and army to tackle gangsters
Ramaphosa signals bold economic revival with infrastructure, mining, and crisis reforms.
Key topics:
Ramaphosa pushes R1tn infrastructure plan, boosting private sector role.
Mining labeled “sunrise industry”; SA ore reserves valued at R40tn.
Water crisis and crime tackled via new committees, accountability enforced.
By Alec Hogg