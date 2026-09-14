CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 24: Mteto Nyati (Chairperson of Eskom) delivers keynote address at University of the Western Cape on April 24, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This event is a unique opportunity to engage with a leading figure in the field and to discuss the vital issues of governance and ethical leadership. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
Mteto Nyati, Chairperson of EskomPhoto by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
Leadership

"South Africa grows at night" — Mteto Nyati on the lesson Baltimore taught us

The Springboks show what South Africa can achieve through talent, discipline, purpose and belief.
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Mteto Nyati
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