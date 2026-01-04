Leadership
Juan Pablo Spinetto: The US is doing the dirty work that Latin America’s leaders wouldn’t
US forces capture Nicolás Maduro, reshaping Latin America
Key topics:
US captures Maduro, ending Chavista rule in Venezuela.
Trump’s unilateral action sparks regional political debate.
Latin American leaders face pressure to guide democratic transition.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.