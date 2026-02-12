Leadership
The voyage of the SS GNU II: Dave Steward
Coalition challenges and constrained influence shape the DA’s GNU dilemma.
Key topics:
DA’s role in GNU II mirrors NP struggles in GNU I with limited influence.
ANC steers policies unilaterally, sidelining coalition partners.
DA faces dilemma: stay in GNU or oppose from outside amid policy risks.
By Dave Steward