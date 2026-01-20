Leadership
UK leader Starmer is cursed with the reverse Midas touch: Martin Ivens
Starmer’s digital ID plan backlash highlights leadership and privacy concerns
Key topics:
Starmer’s mandatory digital ID plan sparks public backlash
Multiple government U-turns fuel doubts about Labour leadership
Privacy fears and poor communication hinder policy support
By Martin Ivens