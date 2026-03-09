Leadership
Starmer shackled by Labour’s Brownite legacy: Martin Ivens
Internal Labour rivalries and Cabinet opposition leave Starmer’s leadership in doubt
Key topics:
Starmer’s wavering over UK support for US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Cabinet divisions driven by Brownite ministers limit PM’s authority
Public and Trump criticise Starmer for perceived indecision
By Martin Ivens