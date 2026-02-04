Leadership
DA leader John Steenhuisen 'won’t seek reelection'
DA leadership shake-up rattles markets and tests stability of South Africa’s unity government
Key topics:
DA leader John Steenhuisen plans to step down amid internal party pressure
Leadership change adds uncertainty to SA’s GNU; Hill-Lewis seen as frontrunner
Rand weakens as markets react to rising political uncertainty
By S'thembile Cele