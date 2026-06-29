‘AfriMAGA’, bots and broken promises — Steenhuisen's bombshell DA exit interview
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Leadership

‘AfriMAGA’, bots and broken promises — Steenhuisen's bombshell DA exit interview

DA leadership tensions erupt as Steenhuisen alleges internal betrayal, a coordinated smear campaign, and strategic divides over voter base expansion.
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John Matisonn
BizNews
www.biznews.com