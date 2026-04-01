Leadership
Steven Gruzd was laid to rest yesterday: Katzenellengbogen on Joburg's rising violence
His death highlights Johannesburg’s crime surge and failing policing system
Key topics:
Rising violent crime in Johannesburg sparks fear and frustration.
Targeted killings of professionals highlight law enforcement failure.
State collapse fuels gangs, private security reliance, and inequality.
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