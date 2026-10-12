PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 01: The state of infrastructure at Hillcrest public swimming pool on September 01, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that public swimming pools in the Tshwane metro remain closed due to delays in the delivery of chlorine. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
Leadership

Cunha’s Open Letter as Swimming SA faces Parliament after two suspensions and its champ calling her lawyers

Swimming SA faces scrutiny over governance failures and public funds as Minister’s powers come under question.
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