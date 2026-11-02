PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Tatjana Smith during the 200m breaststroke final on day 6 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Paris La Defence Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Johann Meintjes/Gallo Images)
Tatjana SmithPhoto by Johann Meintjes/Gallo Images
Leadership

The Swimming SA saga in the words of those closest to it

Tatjana Smith, Roland Schoeman and six others told BizNews what went wrong at Swimming SA. Their accounts, and the federation’s answer, in one place.
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