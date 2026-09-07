PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - 13 April 2011: South African Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman at the Telkom SA National Championships in Port Elizabeth, South Africa on 13 April 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Deon Ferreira)
South African swimmer and Olympic champion Roland Schoeman Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Deon Ferreira
Leadership

Roland Schoeman on Swimming SA's 20 year cover-up: Two suspensions are not reform

Swimming SA’s suspensions expose decades of ignored warnings, weak governance and unanswered questions.
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Roland Schoeman
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