Leadership
TCS Editorial: What South Africans could face if the GNU collapses
Economic chaos, rising poverty, and political unrest loom if a new coalition takes charge.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
ANC-EFF-MK coalition could trigger economic recession and rand collapse.
Household incomes and living standards would sharply decline.
Political unrest may rise, threatening media freedom and rule of law.
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By The Common Sense Editorial Board