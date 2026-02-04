Leadership
TCS: Hill-Lewis tipped to lead the DA after Steenhuisen
Cape Town mayor’s track record positions him to guide DA through growth and challenges
Key topics:
Geordin Hill-Lewis emerges as frontrunner to succeed DA leader John Steenhuisen
His Cape Town mayoral record highlights governance, infrastructure, and reform
Leading the DA next means sustaining growth amid coalition-era challenges
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Staff Writer