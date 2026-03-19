Leadership
TCS: Jo’burgers like the DA, but won’t vote for it
High voter confidence in DA’s service delivery clashes with low support.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
84% believe DA would improve services, but few intend to vote DA.
Black voters show high faith (80%) but low support (25%) for DA.
DA faces racial loyalty and media bias barriers despite service trust.
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From The Common Sense*