TCS: Roedean School and the lingering legacy of elite antisemitism
Leadership

TCS: Roedean School and the lingering legacy of elite antisemitism

Roedean School’s legacy is tainted by elite antisemitism, exclusionary traditions, and alarming flirtations with Islamist radicalisation in Johannesburg.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Elite antisemitism expressed through exclusion and institutional norms

  • Roedean School’s alleged legacy of antisemitism in Johannesburg

  • Controversy over Islamist radicalisation and leadership accountability

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Loading content, please wait...
The Common Sense

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com