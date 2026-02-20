Leadership
TCS: What South Africa might look like under a Motsepe-led ANC
The answer to the question of what a Motsepe presidency might mean for South Africa lies first in the assumptions that underpin his presidency and then in the execution risk around those assumptions.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
EFF and MK lose support; ANC regains former voters, boosting its share.
Motsepe reforms could drive growth, investment, and voter support.
ANC stability hinges on execution; poor reforms risk political backlash.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Pierneef*