Leadership
The Economist: Maduro captured, Trump seeks to control Venezuela
The regime that was led by Nicolás Maduro may well prove tricky to control
Key topics:
Nicolás Maduro captured by US forces in Caracas, faces life sentence.
Trump aims to control Venezuela, eyes oil profits, sidelining opposition.
VP Delcy Rodríguez’s support crucial amid army divisions and regime survival.
