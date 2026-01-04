The Economist: Maduro captured, Trump seeks to control Venezuela
Photograph: AFP
Leadership

The Economist: Maduro captured, Trump seeks to control Venezuela

The regime that was led by Nicolás Maduro may well prove tricky to control
Published on

Key topics:

  • Nicolás Maduro captured by US forces in Caracas, faces life sentence.

  • Trump aims to control Venezuela, eyes oil profits, sidelining opposition.

  • VP Delcy Rodríguez’s support crucial amid army divisions and regime survival.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.
Loading content, please wait...
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com