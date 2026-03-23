Leadership
Throwing stones in the digital sandbox: Corrigan
How X posts are stirring diplomatic tension and testing South Africa’s courts
Key topics:
Social media fosters conflict, not meaningful democratic debate.
Mbalula's X posts escalate tensions with the U.S. diplomatically.
ANC history shows mixed respect for judicial independence.
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By Terence Corrigan*