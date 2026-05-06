Leadership
Tim Flack: Science behind Sooliman's press - partnering for impact
An analysis of Gift of the Givers’ public media strategy, documenting relationships, language, and implications for press independence.
Key topics:
Publicly documented media engagement by Gift of the Givers
PR relationships reframed as “partnerships” with journalists
Concerns about influence on press independence and coverage
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By Tim Flack