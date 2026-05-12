Tim Flack: Science behind Sooliman's press, pt. 2 — the badge, the bench, and the cabinet
Leadership

Tim Flack: Science behind Sooliman's press, pt. 2 — the badge, the bench, and the cabinet

Tim Flack examines how Gift of the Givers publicly showcased relationships with powerful South African state institutions over many years.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Gift of the Givers' ties with SA power structures scrutinised

  • Facebook posts show repeated meetings with police, Hawks, SARS

  • Article questions impact of publicised institutional relationships

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Tim Flack

Loading content, please wait...
Tim Flack
BizNews
www.biznews.com