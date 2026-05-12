Leadership
Tim Flack: Science behind Sooliman's press, pt. 2 — the badge, the bench, and the cabinet
Tim Flack examines how Gift of the Givers publicly showcased relationships with powerful South African state institutions over many years.
Key topics:
Gift of the Givers' ties with SA power structures scrutinised
Facebook posts show repeated meetings with police, Hawks, SARS
Article questions impact of publicised institutional relationships
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By Tim Flack