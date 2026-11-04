EDITOR'S NOTE. PARTS OF IMAGE CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE. EKURHULENI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 29: ANC supporters attend a campaign rally in Technical VD in Katlehong (Ward 55) on October 29, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The campaign comes as part of the final stretch of the ANC's campaign for the 2026 Local Government Elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
EDITOR'S NOTE. PARTS OF IMAGE CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE.Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
Leadership

Tony Leon: Why a humbled ANC still holds the coalition cards

DA-ANC coalition dilemma could reshape metros and threaten the GNU
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Tony Leon