US President Donald Trump
US President Donald TrumpPhotographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg
Leadership

Has Trump gifted the ANC a lifeline?: John Matisonn

How Trump’s jabs could become Ramaphosa’s unexpected election weapon
Published on

Key topics:

  • Ramaphosa gains politically from Trump's public insults

  • ANC may use anti-US sentiment to rally patriotic voters

  • Global leaders boosted by Trump attacks in past elections

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By John Matisonn

Loading content, please wait...
John Matisonn

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com