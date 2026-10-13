NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a bilateral meeting in conjunction with the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and US President Donald TrumpPhoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Leadership

FT's Edward Luce: Why Trump is going for Zelenskyy’s jugular

No matter how much America’s allies urge the president to back Ukraine, he cannot forgive its leader for showing up his dealmaking impotence
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Edward Luce
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