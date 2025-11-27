Leadership
Cyril’s prediction comes true - Trump wants SA away from the next G-20
Trump bans South Africa from 2026 G20 in Miami, halts subsidies, escalating diplomatic and economic tensions.
Key topics:
Trump excludes South Africa from 2026 G20 in Miami.
US threatens to stop payments and subsidies to South Africa.
Diplomatic tensions rise as Pretoria rejects Trump’s claims.
BizNews Reporter