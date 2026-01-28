Leadership
Trump’s turning point: Backlash at home, anger abroad
Trump’s actions spark domestic outrage, strain alliances, and heighten global uncertainty.
Key topics:
Trump faces strong domestic backlash over Minneapolis ICE shootings.
European allies criticise Trump’s NATO and Greenland policies.
Unpredictable crisis style fuels US divisions and global uncertainty.
