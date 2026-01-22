IN FULL: Trump's WEF keynote - Tariffs, growth, NATO, Greenland, and 'America is back’

In his keynote at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump touted what he called a rapid US economic turnaround, defended tariffs and an energy expansion, and weighed in on NATO, Ukraine and Greenland.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.